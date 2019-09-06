Headlines

Over 120 garment traders duped of 15 cr across country, accused duo absconding

The accused duo identified as Kamlesh Jain and Sujay Sharma are presently on the run and the group of traders who have been conned claim they are mostly from Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Indore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Pune.

Dhananjay Khatri

Updated: Sep 06, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

In a shocking incident, more than 120 garment manufacturers across the country have been duped by two traders of Rs 15 crore by placing bulk orders of clothes by issuing post-dated cheques, which later bounced.

The accused duo identified as Kamlesh Jain and Sujay Sharma are presently on the run and the group of traders who have been conned claim they are mostly from Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Indore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Pune. Despite an FIR being lodged against them at Ulhasnagar police station since March, the duo are still absconding, claims Bhavin Gala, one of the victims who owns a garment manufacturing firm in Lower Parel.

According to Gala, the duo operated a company in Pune named Vinayak Textiles and were its proprietors. In order to reach out to larger number of garment traders, the duo would first carry out a few transactions with some traders by paying for the consignment on time and would ask them to refer to their company in the market so that their business could expand.

"If any salesperson or businessman visited their Pune office, they would first show their packed godowns only to take them into confidence by displaying ready stocks. In my case, the duo had initially made a clean transaction, so I never suspected them of committing any fraud," said Gala.

"In February this year, after placing bulk orders, the duo delayed in handing over cheques and when they did issue us the cheque, we were told to desposit in the bank after some days as they were facing some errors in their banking system. Later, when the cheques were deposited, all the traders, whose payments were due, received a message showing either insufficient balance or closure of the account. Sensing trouble, all the traders checked out in Pune and found out that the textile company was shut and the godowns were empty," he added.

After lodging an FIR in March, the traders found out that Jain had vacated his godown a night before he went absconding and had also loaded the stocks on basis of Lorry Receipts (LR) number which revealed it was taken to Bargur town in Tamil Nadu where the stocks were sold at half the cost at local markets there.

PAN-INDIA Scam
The group of traders who have been conned are mostly from Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Indore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Pune. Despite an FIR being lodged against them at March, no arrest has been made

 

