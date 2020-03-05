On drugs abuse, Thackeray govt says won't let state become 'Udta Maharashtra'

Amid concerns over rising cases of drug abuse in Maharashtra, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday that the government will not let the state become "Udta Maharashtra".

Earlier, during a discussion on the issue, BJP MLC Suresh Dhas had said in the Legislative Council that if the issue of drug abuse is not addressed properly, Maharashtra would become like "Udta Punjab", referring to a film on addiction problem in Punjab.

"We are taking various steps to curb the supply of addictive drugs and won't let the state become 'Udta Maharashtra'," Deshmukh said in his reply,

The 2016 Bollywood film "Udta Punjab", starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, was based on drug menace in the northern state.

Deshmukh said traffickers have started adopting new ways to smuggle addictive drugs by hiding them inside the covers of invitation cards and bangles.

The minister told the House that Mumbai Police has registered 11,706 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last year.