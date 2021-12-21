Omicron threat: BMC issues fresh guidelines in Mumbai ahead of Christmas, New Year - Check full list

Amid the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Maharashtra's Mumbai issued fresh guidelines and imposed several restrictions within the city, keeping in mind the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
On Tuesday, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) introduced fresh guidelines which said that people (up to 50 percent capacity) are allowed in closed spaces while 25 percent capacity are allowed in open spaces.
The guidelines also emphasised the need to maintain 6 feet social distance and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at gatherings.
The guidelines read, "In case of any programme/ function/ gathering/ wedding/ party/ meeting, activity or happening whether, social, religious or political in enclosed/closed spaces, people up to 50 percent of the capacity of the space will be allowed by strictly following 6 feet by 6 feet distance and Covid Appropriate Behaviour-CAB."
It further said, "In cases of any programme/ function/ gathering/ wedding/ party/ meeting, activity or happening whether, social, religious or political, in open to sky spaces, people up to 25 percent of the capacity of the space will be allowed by strictly following 6 feet by 6 feet distance and Covid Appropriate Behaviour-CAB."
The guidelines further stated.
The guidelines clearly stated that all the violators will be punished under sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Disaster Management Act, 2005.