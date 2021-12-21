Omicron threat: BMC issues fresh guidelines in Mumbai ahead of Christmas, New Year - Check full list

Amid the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Maharashtra's Mumbai issued fresh guidelines and imposed several restrictions within the city, keeping in mind the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

On Tuesday, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) introduced fresh guidelines which said that people (up to 50 percent capacity) are allowed in closed spaces while 25 percent capacity are allowed in open spaces.

The guidelines also emphasised the need to maintain 6 feet social distance and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at gatherings.

The guidelines read, "In case of any programme/ function/ gathering/ wedding/ party/ meeting, activity or happening whether, social, religious or political in enclosed/closed spaces, people up to 50 percent of the capacity of the space will be allowed by strictly following 6 feet by 6 feet distance and Covid Appropriate Behaviour-CAB."

It further said, "In cases of any programme/ function/ gathering/ wedding/ party/ meeting, activity or happening whether, social, religious or political, in open to sky spaces, people up to 25 percent of the capacity of the space will be allowed by strictly following 6 feet by 6 feet distance and Covid Appropriate Behaviour-CAB."

The guidelines further stated.

"In cases where the owner/ hoteliers or organisers claim that the capacity of their space / open space is such that after following Covid Appropriate Behaviour-CAB and 6 feet by 6 feet distance between individuals, is more than 200 people, then in all such cases prior written permission of Assistant Commissioner of concern Municipal ward shall be obtained by them." "In case a total number of people present for any programme/ function/ gathering/ wedding/ party/ meeting, activity or happening whether, social, religious or political, exceeds 200 people, Assistant Commissioner or local ward shall send their representatives to supervise, as observers, any such gathering and to ensure that there is strict adherence to the rules regarding Covid Appropriate Behaviour- CAB and any other rules prescribed by the State Government from time to time."

The guidelines clearly stated that all the violators will be punished under sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Disaster Management Act, 2005.