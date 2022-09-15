Numerology prediction September 15: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: PTI

Today 15th September 2022 day is Thursday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today's environment will be favourable in the workplace. Enthusiasm will remain throughout the day. It is a good day to start new tasks. There will be profit opportunities in business. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today your day will be normal. It will take time to strengthen the ties in the family. Before starting work on new plans, you must take advice from an experienced person. The financial situation will not be in your favour. Students need to work hard.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today your day will give mixed results. Officers and colleagues will be satisfied with your work. Stay away from unnecessary controversies. Stomach diseases can trouble you, so take control of your eating habits. You may meet an old friend. Love will increase in the family.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Cream

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be a normal day for you. Your colleagues will support you. There may be obstacles at the beginning of the day, but with hard work, the work will be completed and you will get auspicious results. Drive the vehicle carefully while travelling. The mind will be disturbed due to family unrest.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will be a better day. There will be more sweetness in love relations. You may get success in financial matters. Do not trust anyone in personal relationships. There may be problems of indigestion. You may plan for expansion in business and business.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a better day than usual, there will be a chance to spend more time with family and friends. Some new work can be started. Money can also be obtained. Today you will feel strength and enthusiasm. Use networking to keep in touch with others.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today you will spend the day having fun. Good news can be received through children in the family. People associated with art, science and technology may get success. You may feel full of energy and confidence. Love relations will be sweet.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today there will be a mixed effect. Long pending work will be completed, but you may feel tired due to overwork. There may be concern about the health of the parents. It is a good day to expand business work.

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Colour: Gray

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a better day. You may plan a trip. There will be growth in business and jobs. You will get good news on love-related matters. You will also get relief from problems related to children. There may be obstacles related to your financial work like bank or pension.