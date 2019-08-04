Headlines

Number of psychiatric patients helped by 108 ambulance rises in Maharashtra

This year, till July 21, over 711 cases have been attended to.

Anagha Sawant

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

After the Union Health Ministry's recent notification to states and union territories regarding treating mental illnesses as an emergency, the 108 emergency ambulance service, has been consistently attending to a rising number of patients with psychiatric disorders in Maharashtra.

According to the district-wise data shared by the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS), paramedic doctors in 108 emergency ambulances service have been attending to patients across the state for behavioral/psychiatric disorders and treating them as they would treat other medical emergencies.

As per the data, in 2014, 215 patients were attended to for psychiatric disorders, in 2015, 534 patients were attended to, in 2016, it was 936 patients, in 2017, the number was 1091 and in 2018, it was 1291. This year, till July 21, over 711 cases have been attended to.

The number of patients with psychiatric disorders is more in cities such as Mumbai and Pune as compared to rural areas of the state. In the past four-and-a-half years, ambulance paramedics have attended to 414 such patients in Mumbai and 408 in Pune.

Dnyaneshwar Shelke, the chief operating officer of MEMS-Dial 108, said, "There has been increased awareness among people about mental health illnesses and so people come forward to treat this disorder as a medical emergency. People realise that psychiatric disorders need proper medical attention just like any other illness. Apart from cases of depression, in a majority of cases, patients behave in an abnormal and violent way."

Dr Shelke, added, "The major challenge is that most of the patients are not registered with a hospital as someone diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder. This makes it difficult for relatives and ambulances to get them admitted to a hospital."

Rural areas need more help

According to the Mental Healthcare Act 2017, under section 21(1)(c), a person with mental illness is entitled to use the ambulance services in the same manner as provided to persons with physical illness. There is a lack of awareness about it from the government's side but the other stakeholders are taking up the initiative to make people aware about the law and use the ambulance as a medical emergency service for mental healthcare. The data shows that less number of psychiatric disorder patients use the service in rural areas. It is mainly because of lack of awareness. Their need to use this service is more because the distance to cover from the patients' location to major hospitals will be more. Also, the number of resources and facilities available for them are less.

Rajvi Mariwala, Director of Mariwala Health Initiative

