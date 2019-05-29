Now, Maharashtra govt will start fodder camps for small quadrupeds

The government has already opened fodder camps for livestock, but small animals like goat and sheep had been left out from the facilities, leaving it up to the farmers to keep the animals alive.

With monsoon setting in late again and the possibility of a severe drought, the state has decided to start fodder camps for goats and sheep across the state.

The government has already opened fodder camps for livestock, but small animals like goat and sheep had been left out from the facilities, leaving it up to the farmers to keep the animals alive.

Chandrakant Patil, the state's revenue, relief and rehabilitation minister, said on Tuesday they have asked district collectors to release funds for the initiative. "Over 10 lakh animals are registered at 1,500 fodder camps. So far, we have released Rs 111 crore for the Aurangabad region, and Rs 47 crore for Nashik and Pune region each. We have also engaged 6,209 tankers that are supplying drinking water to 4,920 villages and over 10,000 hamlets across the state," said Patil.

Patil said regional commissioners have been asked to release payments on time.

"The local administration should address technical issues for stetting up the camps and releasing funds. Saving the animals is a top priority. We have given Rs 2,200 crore package to 34 lakh farmers. Besides, crop insurance has also been given to farmers."

Patil said at most camps, children and women are seen staying along with their animals, and the government has decided to provide them shelter, toilet and bathroom facilities on site. He said: "The drought is severe and we are trying our best to mitigate it and provide relief packages."