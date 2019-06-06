Now, get tested for HIV at a gay hot-spot

To those hesitant to undertake the HIV test, a new outreach programme promises discretion by hiding testing centres in plain sight: at LGBTQ parties and events, through vans parked at the queer community's pulse-points and cruising hotspots.

The plan is to reach those who avoid designated clinics for fear of identification and the stigma attached. The first of these was implemented at a gay party held in a five-star hotel on Saturday, and 69 people volunteered to be tested.

Traditionally, HIV testing is carried out in health facilities using the integrated counselling and testing centre approach. The participant is counselled before and after the ELISA or EIA test. They are free in government hospitals.

The model is successful, but saw a downturn in 2013, after the Supreme Court overturned the Delhi High court ruling on parts of Section 377 that decriminalised gay sex.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation–India (AHF) say their community-based testing module also aims to reach marginalised and high-risk populations within the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transexual, Queer and Intersex community, using rapid test kits.

"Through Impulse Mumbai, AHF supports realizing the ultimate objective of creating safe spaces where one can access the right information, counselling and mental health care, opportunities to discussions with peers etc in the gay capital of India," said Dr V Sam Prasad, country program director.

As community-based testing can be conducted outside of normal health clinic hours, it is also nicknamed 'MOONLIGHT' (Mainstreaming Out Of Network Lesbians Inter-Sexed, Gays, Hijras and Transgenders) testing.

"The top court's 2013 decision on Section 337 impacted the HIV program too," says Dr Prasad. "Many people went into hiding fearing arrest. There was a definite fall in those seeking HIV-related services: A huge dip in testing and those being treated for HIV missed replenishment of ART medication."

Vans furnished with testing and diagnosis equipment will be parked at spots frequented by members of the LGBT community, and volunteers will inform citizens of the facility, urging them to get tested for HIV.

Parked In Plain Sight