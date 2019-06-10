No respite from heat despite drizzle in Mumbai

Even as Mumbaikars desperately wait for monsoons to hit Mumbai to bring a much-needed respite, the city on Sunday simmered at 36.6 °C. By around 11.15 pm, several parts of the city including Dadar, Chembur, Bandra, Santacruz, Navi Mumbai and other parts of Western and eastern suburbs and city received pre-monsoon showers.

In the last ten years, this was the third time that the maximum temperatures soared above 36.5 degrees. According to IMD as well as private weather forecasting groups, Sunday was very humid, with real feel temperature touching 42 to 43 °C.

However as per IMD officials the chances of pre-monsoon thundershowers are high in the next few days and can be expected to begin full force from Tuesday or Wednesday.

According to Skymet Weather the system would intensify even more and start moving in north/northwest direction along Karnataka and Maharashtra coast, thus bringing in light to moderate rain and thundershowers over the southern parts of Maharashtra and Konkan coast including Mumbai. "As the system further intensifies and becomes a deep depression or a Cyclonic storm, Mumbai rains will make its presence felt on June 11. These rains will be the first good pre-monsoon rains which will be seen over the city," said the Skymet portal stating that Mumbai usually does not see too much of pre-monsoon rains and these showers are only observed just before the onset of Monsoon.

As per popular weather blogging site, Vagaries of Weather predicted that Mumbai will continue to be hot and humid and one can expect some drizzles soon, which will only make the weather more humid and the monsoon will hit Mumbai after the weather system moves inland by around June 15 or 16.

Meanwhile, pre-monsoon showers hit hilly regions of Maharashtra's Satara district Sunday slowing down traffic on National Highway 4 connecting Mumbai to Bengaluru, officials said.

IMD officials said some parts of Aurangabad and Jalna received showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the evening, adding that Pune, especially Baramati and Indapur towns, also experienced rain and lightning.

They said Shirdi in Ahmednagar district received heavy showers along with gusty winds and lightning. The pre-monsoon showers led to power outages in some parts of the state, they added.