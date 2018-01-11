No liquor, but snack shacks on Maharashtra coastline soon

The Maharashtra government may not allow beach shacks to be set up on the coastline after it received objections from stakeholders

Tourists may soon be able to enjoy the sun, surf and sand on Maharashtra's beaches like that in neighboring Goa, albeit without liquor.

The Maharashtra government may not allow beach shacks to be set up on the coastline after it received objections from stakeholders, but the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is finalising a policy to grant licenses for beach shacks in the state. This will boost tourism and livelihoods on the 720-km coastline covering seven districts, including Mumbai.

A senior state government official told DNA that they may drop the plan to allow liquor to be served in these beach shacks. "Allowing liquor will lead to problems like law and order and women may start feeling unsafe," he said, adding that local villagers and stakeholders had also objected to it.

The official said that these shacks, which will be temporary structures put up using eco-friendly material like bamboo and palm leaves, could focus on serving local cuisines like vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties of popati or jitada fish (Raigad) and Malvani food (Sindhudurg).

"Based on suggestions received from the AYUSH department, we are planning to allow these beach shacks to have spaces where people can get massages," he added.

The tourism department has collected suggestions and objections on the policy and circulated a draft to various departments for their opinions before it gets final approvals.

"There will be no blanket approval for the shacks on beaches under this policy. Shacks will be allowed at beaches after inspections to check for geographical features and carrying capacity,"the official said.

Bhau Katdare, president, Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra, said while they were not opposed to the beach shack policy, allowing liquor would disrupt peace in the Konkan. "This will lead to illegalities and keep away families away from these beaches. Hence, the policy must not allow liquor sales," he added.

Katdare, who carried out an awareness campaign against the provision for liquor to be served at these shacks, added that the state government should also grant approvals to the home stay policies, which will also generate employment.

However, state excise officials said beach shacks sans liquor could take away the fun from beach tourism. "This is very conservative. Will people go to beaches for just chai and pakodas?" an official questioned, suggesting that instead of conventional hard drinks, milk liquor like beer or wine could be served there.