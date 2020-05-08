No Army deployment in Mumbai, may request additional force from Centre if needed: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said the Mumbai Police is capable of handling the situation but additional forces may be sought from the Centre if needed so that the state police force gets some respite.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday refuted "rumours" that the Army is being deployed in Mumbai as the COVID-19 cases rise in India's financial capital.

His remarks came as Maharashtra reported 1089 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the state to 19063. The state also reported the death of 37 patients, taking the death toll to 731.

refuted speculation about the Army being called in in Mumbai which has become a major coronavirus hotspot.

In a live address to the state, Thackeray said the people will be informed if any such decision is taken.

The chief minister said the government might ask for additional manpower from the Centre, if needed, to enable the state police personnel to take rest in a phased manner.

He asked people not to believe rumours.

"This doesn't mean that Mumbai will be handed over to the Army. Police personnel are tired after working round-the- clock, some have fallen sick and a few of them have succumbed to the virus. They need rest," Thackeray said.

Mumbai has reported the highest number of cases for any city in the country. With 748 new COVID19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of cases in Mumbai has reached 11,967.

Thackeray admitted that while the spread of the virus has been contained, the state has not succeeded in breaking the chain of infection yet.

He also requested people to maintain discipline and follow rules as any decision on the extension of lockdown beyond May 17 will depend on this.

"We have to come out of the lockdown one day or the other. We can't be living permanently like this. But to come out of this sooner, you need to follow rules and maintain discipline of social distancing and use face mask," Thackeray said.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reiterated the chief minister and said a "mischievous rumour" was being circulated about the deployment of Army in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police was competent to handle the situation, he said, adding that any attempt to create such an impression, of military deployment, was "agenda driven".

"A mischievous rumour is being spread about the army being deployed in Mumbai. Let me place it on record that @MumbaiPolice is competent enough in handling the situation. Any attempt to create an impression otherwise is agenda- driven," Deshmukh tweeted.