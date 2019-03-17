New Train18 to withstand hits by stray cattle

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

New Train18 to withstand hits by stray cattle

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had announced the Vande Bharat train would connect cities that are 6-8 hours apart.

article-main
Latest News

Shashank Rao

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 05:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The second 'Vande Bharat' train will be on tracks by mid-April. The new train, featuring improvised safety features, is being designed at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. The train will have 16 coaches, all of which are nearly ready, while its interiors are also being redone. The refurbished train can withstand accidents involving cattle on tracks, while sturdier windows will be safe from stone-pelters.

Sources said that chairman of Railway Board, VK Yadav, visited the factory on Friday and inspected the manufacturing of India's fastest running train. "Work on the second Train18 is almost done. It's likely to be completed by mid-April. But until fencing along all tracks is completed, trespassing will remain a problem," said a railway official. The initial deadline was March 31, but this could be delayed slightly, officials said,

The decision to have a sturdier cattle guard was taken on February 15, when the train, while making a non-commercial run from Varanasi to Delhi, ran over bovines on the tracks. This accident damaged the front portion of the coach. The train's commercial run started from February 17.

Meanwhile, the railways is also looking at giving the train's windows an extra layer of protection. Senior officials said they are looking at the possibility of having transparent or vinyl coated sheets on the windows, which would protect it from miscreants who throw stones. "Because the train travels at such high speeds, even trains coming in the opposite direction can cause ballasts to fly. Such a film could protect the train's windows," explained another railway official.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had announced the Vande Bharat train would connect cities that are 6-8 hours apart. In all, 130 trains are expected to be manufactured. The future ones would also feature sleeper coaches.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    PM Modi announces Rs 13,000 crore Vishwakarma Scheme for traditional craftsmen

    What is dengue hemorrhage shock syndrome? Know causes and treatments

    'Lady Jawan': Woman sporting SRK's bandaged look recreates 'Beqarar Karke Humein' moment in metro, watch

    IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: What happens if the match gets washed out due to rain?

    Milap Zaveri shares his excitement at writing Singham Again's dialogues, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 2 jaisa mat...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

    In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

    Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

    Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

    Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE