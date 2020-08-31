NEET, JEE 2020: Railways allows students to travel by special suburban train services in Mumbai

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that Indian Railways has allowed candidates appearing for NEET, JEE Main exams 2020 to travel by special suburban train services in Mumbai.

The minister, in a press release, stated that students along with their parents/guardians will be permitted to travel by special suburban services on exam days.

"With reference to the permission received from Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, candidates who are appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), being conducted in September 2020, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network of Central and Western Railways," the release stated.

The students have to carry their JEE or NEET admit cards to enter suburban stations on exam days.

Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations to maintain social distancing.

"Others are requested not to rush to the stations," the release said, adding that travellers are requested to follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19.

The local train services were stopped in March due to the novel coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns. For essential workers and emergency staff, the Mumbai locals resumed its operations from June 15, after remaining non-operational for almost 2 months.

Mumbaikars had hoped that the local train services would resume under the 'Unlock 4' phase. However, MHA has given no decision in this regard as per the guidelines announced on August 29.

Many other states, including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, have also come to the rescue of students appearing for JEE, NEET exams 2020 by providing free travel and accommodation due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The JEE Main 2020 examination will be conducted between September 1 to 6 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NEET 2020 is slated to be held on September 13.