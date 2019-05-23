NCP's Jaydutt Kshirsagar swaps side to Shiv Sena

A day before the results of the Lok Sabha polls, senior NCP leader and former minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar sprang a surprise by joining the Shiv Sena. Kshirsagar, a leader of the OBC Teli community, is the sole NCP MLA from Beed district in Marathwada, and is likely to be inducted in the council of ministers.

Another high-profile dissenter, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (Congress) — who stepped down as the leader of opposition in the state legislative Assembly after his son Sujay decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP nominee — is also likely to join the BJP. He may also be inducted into the cabinet.

Kshirsagar, who had fallen out with the NCP leadership, was said to be in touch with the BJP, but finally decided to join the Shiv Sena as his Assembly seat went to the party in the seat-sharing pact between the saffron allies. Unlike the BJP, the Sena does not have strong leadership in the district.

Kshirsagar, the son of former MP Kesharkaku Kshirsagar, was said to be at loggerheads with leader of opposition (legislative council) Dhananjay Munde, MLC Amarsinh Pandit and his own nephew Sandeep.

"It is for the party leadership to make a decision about who is to be entrusted with responsibility. However, it is the duty of this leadership to ensure that a balance is maintained between both senior and young leaders, and their dignity is maintained," said Kshirsagar, adding he was upset at developments within the NCP.

A senior BJP minister said an expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet would take place after the Lok Sabha polls. "While Kshirsagar and Vikhe Patil will be inducted, there are chances that three more ministers may also be sworn in. However, the final decision will be taken by the BJP leadership," he explained, adding that much depended on the results of the elections.

The minister, however, added that no ministers were likely to be dropped at this juncture nor were any far-reaching changes expected in the BJP party organisation to prevent ruffling any feathers before the assembly polls likely to be declared in September.

