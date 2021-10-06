Navratri 2021: Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to reopen TOMORROW - Check guidelines for devotees here

The government of Maharashtra has issued an important decision for devotees ahead of the upcoming festival season. As per the latest announcement, the state government has allowed the reopening of the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai for devotees.

The Maharashtra government will be reopening the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai from October 7, which is the first day of the Navratri. This news came just a day after the state government had allowed the reopening of the famous Sai temple in Shirdi.

People have welcomed the decision of the government to open the Siddhivinayak Temple, which was closed for several months before this due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has also issued certain guidelines to be followed by the devotees visiting the temple.

According to the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, devotees will be allowed to visit the temple through the pre-booking of the QR code required for entry. Devotees who wish to visit the temple must note that they can book QR codes through the Temple Trust’s application.

Mumbai | Siddhivinayak temple to reopen tomorrow- 7th October for devotees. All devotees will be allowed only through pre-booking QR codes on Temple Trust's app. Only 250 devotees to be issued QR codes every hour for darshan: Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust

It must also be noted that only 250 QR codes will be issued by the Siddhivinayak temple every hour. The temple is expected to take all the necessary COVID-19 precautions and make sure that the devotees are following the COVID guidelines as well.

Yesterday, the government allowed the reopening of the Sai temple in Shirdi for devotees from October 7, marking the beginning of the festival season. At least 15,000 people will be allowed in the temple in a day, through the booking of online passes. The state government has also allowed the reopening of the Shani Shingnapur temple from tomorrow, October 7, with around 20,000 devotees allowed to visit the temple in a day.

As per the official guidelines issued by the district administration, children below 10 years of age, pregnant women, patients, senior citizens above 65 years of age, and people without masks will not be allowed to enter the temple premises. The decision to reopen the temples in Maharashtra, namely Shirdi Sai temple, Siddhivinayak temple, and Shani Shingnapur temple, has been taken in view of the drop in COVID-19 cases across the state.