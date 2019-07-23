Navi Mumbai Airport Project: CIDCO to ease out problems of PAPs

The state government has roped in the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in order to bring about coordination among various agencies and expedite the implementation of rehabilitation package of the project affected persons (PAPs) by the Navi Mumbai international airport. Currently PAPs have to make rounds at the office of Raigad district collector, the deputy district collector and CIDCO to receive number of documents with regard to plots and cheques. This was taking time in vacating the land occupied by PAPs earmarked for the airport.

The state government, which hopes to commission the first phase of the airport by May 2020, on Monday has issued a notification giving due powers to CIDCO to complete the necessary formalities especially with regard to handing over of developed plot, cash component and other facilities proposed under the rehabilitation and compensation package.

As per the compensation package released in 2014, the government has offered 22.5% developed land; 10% in lieu of cash compensation for land acquired and 12.5% plot. Over 5,000 people residing in the 18 affected villages will get plots with a floor space index (FSI) of 2 which translates into a compensation of about Rs 25 crore per hectare.

State revenue department officer told DNA,''As per today's notification, the PAPs will not have to move helter and skelter as CIDCO will be able to handover 22.5 % developed plot and payment of fiscal sops at one go. The plot will be already cleared by the Raigad district collector as per the eligibility criteria.'' He informed that CIDCO managing director has been delegated powers to tweak eligibility of beneficiaries and hand over plots to them.

Further, CIDCO MD has also been empowered to decide eligibility of those persons whose structures were required to be shifted to other places. These persons, who were not covered under the rehabilitation and compensation package announced in 2014, would be entitled now for the same ones their eligibility is fixed by CIDCO MD.

The officer informed that PAPs will get several financial benefits, including compensation of Rs 1,500 per sq ft for their houses. Those PAPs, who have vacated their homes by March 31, were entitled to get additional compensation of Rs 500 sq ft , those who vacated by April 30 to get it at Rs 300 per sq ft and those who vacated it by May 31 were to get additional compensation of Rs 100 per sq ft. The incentive scheme ended last month.

Other benefits include maintenance allowance of Rs 36,000, financial aid of Rs1,24,500 for construction, transport allowance of Rs 50,000 and on the establishment of the airport company, 100 shares of face value of Rs 10.

CIDCO’s ambit expanded