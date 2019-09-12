Nation more important than politics, says Kripashankar Singh

Headlines

Ravichandran Ashwin or Rahul Dravid? Cricket related question on KBC for Rs 12.5 lakh goes viral – Check Answer

Motorola launches Moto G54 affordable 5G phone in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Meet India's richest child actor, worth Rs 10 crore at 17, a star kid; her pan-India hit earned over Rs 800 crore

IND vs PAK weather news Asia Cup 2023: Rain to play spoilsport during India vs Pakistan Super Four clash

Meet actor who rejected Rs 150 crore offer, not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Hrithik

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

INDIA alliance won’t boycott Parliament Special Session, Sonia Gandhi raises 9 issues in letter to PM Modi

Ravichandran Ashwin or Rahul Dravid? Cricket related question on KBC for Rs 12.5 lakh goes viral – Check Answer

Motorola launches Moto G54 affordable 5G phone in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Post workout mistakes to avoid

Gallbladder Diet: 7 foods to prevent gallstone formation

Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against India in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Watch: Bharat Mandapam At Pragati Maidan All Set To Host Delegates Coming For G20 Summit

Nityanand Rai Slams Opposition, Asks Why Do Congress Hate Word Bharat

Asia Cup 2023 Milestone Alert: 3 Records That India Achieved After 10-Wicket Win Over Nepal

Meet India's richest child actor, worth Rs 10 crore at 17, a star kid; her pan-India hit earned over Rs 800 crore

Parineeti Chopra misses Sushant Singh Rajput as Shuddh Desi Romance turns 10: 'You were one of...'

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve raise the temperature in black swimsuits, go on trip after Bigg Boss OTT 2: Watch

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Nation more important than politics, says Kripashankar Singh

He questioned why the Congress had questioned the Balakot airstrikes in February after the Pulwama terror attacks, instead of standing by the Narendra Modi-led regime over the issue of national interest.

article-main
Latest News

Dhaval Kulkarni

Updated: Sep 12, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 1977, Kripashankar Singh, who had arrived in the city from his native Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, organised a rasta roko at the Kherwadi junction after the erstwhile Janata Party government arrested former premier Indira Gandhi. This marked the entry of Singh, then in his late 20s, and a first-generation migrant to Mumbai, into politics.

Now Singh, who rose from being a vegetable vendor and factory worker to a former minister of state for home, and the ex-president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), has cited Indira Gandhi and her aggressive position vis-a-vis Pakistan, to criticise the Congress for going soft on nationalism and placing politics over national interest. Singh, who quit the Congress on Tuesday, said his pleas to former party president Rahul Gandhi seeking a course correction for India's grand old party, had fallen on deaf ears.

"This was a decision I did not want to take. I am reminded of Indiraji again. When India went to war with Pakistan in 1971, it was (BJP stalwart and former prime minister late) Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who supported her and even lauded her as Goddess Durga. The nation is more important than politics… when it comes to nationalism and patriotism, people are willing to keep all existential issues aside to support the country" said Singh, while speaking to DNA.

He questioned why the Congress had questioned the Balakot airstrikes in February after the Pulwama terror attacks, instead of standing by the Narendra Modi-led regime over the issue of national interest. "However, our leaders asked for proof of the strikes," said Singh, adding that the government's decision to scrap Article 370, which conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir, had struck a chord in the people.

Singh charged that the stance on the issue by Congress leaders like a leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, would hurt the party in the polls. "It is an example of where we had gone. Indira and Rajiv Gandhi had laid down their lives for the nation. They were not assassinated for the property, but for keeping the nation intact… we must have followed their example, welcomed the scrapping of Article 370 (instead of opposing it) and called for Kashmiris to be integrated into the mainstream," he claimed, adding his letters to Rahul had not yielded ay response.

Singh admitted he was miffed at the internal politics in the city unit of the Congress. Singh was said to be at loggerheads with a faction led by former Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam. "I will decide on the next course of action in a couple of days," he said when asked about whether his next port of call would be the BJP or Shiv Sena.

In 2014, Singh was defeated from his Kalina constituency by Sanjay Potnis of the Shiv Sena.

Claiming that the decision to quit the party had caused him great mental anguish, Singh denied his decision was linked to him being embroiled in controversies like those about disproportionate assets. Singh added he had been discharged by the courts in the case.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet Isha Ambani's father-in-law who runs Rs 26000 crore company, richest 'samdhi' of Mukesh Ambani with net worth of...

Abhishek Bachchan joins father Amitabh Bachchan in his Sunday ritual of meeting fans outside Jalsa, see viral photos

Attention Small Savings Scheme investors! Submit Aadhaar by September 30, 2023, or risk account freezing

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match 1

Meet woman who is chairperson of Rs 4000 crore company, her family owns football club in UK, net worth is…

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE