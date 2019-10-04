Narayan Rane's son Nitesh joins BJP, to file nomination from Kankavali

Nitesh was elected from Kankavali seat in last assembly election held in 2014 while his father Narayan Rane faced humiliating defeat from Kudal constituency

Former chief minister Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane, who had resigned as the Congress legislator two days back, on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party. He will file nomination on Friday from the Kankavali assembly constituency in the presence of BJP Sindhudurg district chief Pramod Jathar and party workers. Immediately after joining BJP, Nitesh made a major turnaround and announced that he will no more oppose but fully support the development of Rs 3 lakh crore refinery project at Nanar to be jointly developed by Indian oil marketing companies and Saudi giant Aramco.

Nitesh further said he and local BJP leaders are on same page when it comes to development of Nanar refinery which is expected to put the development of Konkan region on fast track. Nitesh was elected from Kankavali seat in last assembly election held in 2014 while his father Narayan Rane faced humiliating defeat from Kudal constituency.

Nitesh, his father and elder brother Nilesh were running campaign against the Nanar refinery project especially when BJP ally Shiv Sena had sided with the villagers to oppose the project. The government recently had put on hold its development but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his Maha Janadesh Yatra said he was open to revive the project if the villagers are quite keen for the same.

Turning Point Nitesh was elected from Kankavali seat in last assembly election held in 2014 while his father Narayan Rane faced humiliating defeat from Kudal constituency

He has now extended his unconditional support for the implementation of Nanar refinery project.

Rane junior's entry and BJP's decision to give him candidature comes at a time when Shiv Sena has conveyed its strong opposition to BJP for induction of his father and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane and former MP Nilesh Rane. Shiv Sena is yet to forget and forgive Rane for going whole hog to divide saffron party after he left it to join Congress in 2005.

However, local Shiv Sena leaders today expressed strong reservation on BJP's decision to induct Rane in its fold.

Jathar told DNA, "How can I deny BJP membership when Nitesh personally came today to the party office. The decision to make him member and nominate him as the BJP candidate from Kankavali seat has been taken by the senior leaders. Nitesh will emerge victorious with huge margin as there is practically no formidable opposition.'' He further confirmed that Nitesh has extended his unconditional support for the implementation of Nanar refinery project. ''The refinery is expected to create 1 lakh jobs from the Konkan region,'' he noted.

Meanwhile, BJP has kept Nitesh's father and former chief minister Narayan Rane and his elder borther Nilesh Rane on waiting. This is despite repeated announcements made unilaterally by Narayan Rane about joining BJP.

Narayan Rane after he left Congress party had floated the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha in October 2017 but got elected to the Rajya Sabha from the BJP quota. He has agreed to merge his party to join BJP.