Narayan Rane's son Nitesh joins BJP, to file nomination from Kankavali

Headlines

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters secure gold in 10m air pistol team event

MS Swaminathan passes away: Know more about Father of Green Revolution

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

Foods that keep your mind and body young

Cricketers who have the longest names

8 health benefits of drinking ajwain-saunf water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Alia Bhatt shares romantic birthday post for ‘best friend, happiest place’ Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You make it all magical’

The Vaccine War movie review: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi shine in Vivek Agnihotri's tribute to India's Covid warriors

Fukrey 3 movie review: Varun, Richa, Pulkit, Manjot return with complete family entertainer worth a trip to the cinema

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Narayan Rane's son Nitesh joins BJP, to file nomination from Kankavali

Nitesh was elected from Kankavali seat in last assembly election held in 2014 while his father Narayan Rane faced humiliating defeat from Kudal constituency

article-main
Latest News

Sanjay Jog

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former chief minister Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane, who had resigned as the Congress legislator two days back, on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party. He will file nomination on Friday from the Kankavali assembly constituency in the presence of BJP Sindhudurg district chief Pramod Jathar and party workers. Immediately after joining BJP, Nitesh made a major turnaround and announced that he will no more oppose but fully support the development of Rs 3 lakh crore refinery project at Nanar to be jointly developed by Indian oil marketing companies and Saudi giant Aramco.

Nitesh further said he and local BJP leaders are on same page when it comes to development of Nanar refinery which is expected to put the development of Konkan region on fast track. Nitesh was elected from Kankavali seat in last assembly election held in 2014 while his father Narayan Rane faced humiliating defeat from Kudal constituency.

Nitesh, his father and elder brother Nilesh were running campaign against the Nanar refinery project especially when BJP ally Shiv Sena had sided with the villagers to oppose the project. The government recently had put on hold its development but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his Maha Janadesh Yatra said he was open to revive the project if the villagers are quite keen for the same.

Turning Point
  •  Nitesh was elected from Kankavali seat in last assembly election held in 2014 while his father Narayan Rane faced humiliating defeat from Kudal constituency 
  •  He has now extended his unconditional support for the implementation of Nanar refinery project.

Rane junior's entry and BJP's decision to give him candidature comes at a time when Shiv Sena has conveyed its strong opposition to BJP for induction of his father and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane and former MP Nilesh Rane. Shiv Sena is yet to forget and forgive Rane for going whole hog to divide saffron party after he left it to join Congress in 2005.

However, local Shiv Sena leaders today expressed strong reservation on BJP's decision to induct Rane in its fold.

Jathar told DNA, "How can I deny BJP membership when Nitesh personally came today to the party office. The decision to make him member and nominate him as the BJP candidate from Kankavali seat has been taken by the senior leaders. Nitesh will emerge victorious with huge margin as there is practically no formidable opposition.'' He further confirmed that Nitesh has extended his unconditional support for the implementation of Nanar refinery project. ''The refinery is expected to create 1 lakh jobs from the Konkan region,'' he noted.

Meanwhile, BJP has kept Nitesh's father and former chief minister Narayan Rane and his elder borther Nilesh Rane on waiting. This is despite repeated announcements made unilaterally by Narayan Rane about joining BJP.

Narayan Rane after he left Congress party had floated the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha in October 2017 but got elected to the Rajya Sabha from the BJP quota. He has agreed to merge his party to join BJP.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's hilarious act to tease Marnus Labuschagne goes viral - Watch

'Should I fight with Indians?': Pakistan star's epic response to journalist before World Cup 2023 goes viral

Meet Instacart founder who walked away with Rs 9,100 crore by exiting startup post IPO

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

New Zealand's ace fast bowler clears hurdles to make ODI World Cup squad, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE