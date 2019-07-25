Must give BMC Chief Praveen Pardeshi a shot: Stakeholders

Praveen Pardeshi

Having assumed charge as BMC commissioner in May, Praveen Pardeshi has taken up arms against corruption in the ranks of a civic body whose annual budget runs up to over Rs 27,000 crore.



His initiative has been appreciated by civic activists and staff unions, who say he must be given a chance to improve the functioning of the administration.



The BMC provides wide-ranging essential services, from water supply, roads, solid waste management and building permissions to power and public transport. But from the ward office to smaller civic offices, corruption is rampant.



"The commissioner has taken a step in the right direction. Unless roles of civic officials are scrutinised, it is difficult to get rid of corruption," said Ravi Raja, the leader of opposition in BMC.



Employee representatives and unions add that in addition to awareness of anti-corruption laws, increasing digitisation will clean up the system. "Online approvals has reduced corruption and it should be intensified to further reduce corruption," said Sainath Rajadhyaksha, adding that the anti-graft initiative should not be shortlived.