Mumbai zoo witnesses fall in number of visitors

COMING SOON: Third phase of development of enclosures is in tendering process

Data from the Jijamata Udyan shows that the interest of Mumbaikars around the penguins in the zoo has faded away with the time. The number of visitors is gradually coming down in the current year comparative to the previous year. In May 2017, when penguins had arrived, a whopping 2.75 lakh visitors came to look new guests of the Mumbai. Total of 1.80 lakh people came to the zoo in May 2018 even after BMC increased charges by ten folds. But as the Penguins got accustomed to the Mumbai, the curiosity among visitors slightly went down and last month only 1.39 lakh people showed interest in Penguins.



Amid much controversy, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) brought eight penguins from Seoul, South Koria in July 2016. One penguin died due to bacterial infection in October 2016. BMC started showcasing remaining seven penguins from March 2017 in the newly built enclosure and visitors numbers increased by two to three folds. In August 2017, the BMC hiked the zoo's entry fee from Rs 5 for an adult and Rs 2 a child, to Rs 50 an adult, Rs 25 a child and Rs100 for a family of two adults and two children. The visitor's number went down again but the revenue increased by seven folds.



Jackels, swamp deer, and leopards have also been brought to the zoo. The process to bring animals like tiger, lion, black buck, wolves from the various zoo across the nation is also facing many hurdles. Even the third phase of development of enclosures is still under tendering process. The civic body plans to bring in giraffes, zebras, cheetahs, lemurs, ostrich and kangaroos from abroad.

FEE HIKE

In August 2017, the BMC hiked the zoo’s entry fee from Rs 5 for an adult and Rs 2 a child, to Rs 50 an adult, Rs 25 a child and Rs 100 for a family of two adults and two children