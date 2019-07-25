Mumbai: Woman pours acid on security guard over financial dispute; held within 24 hrs

A 45-year-old woman who threw acid on a security guard following a financial dispute has been arrested by the Santacruz police. The accused woman, Paramjeet Poliwal, had taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from the victim, Amarendra Gaud (40) and had assured him to repay it within three months. However despite asking for the money several times, Poliwal kept delaying the payment and after being fed up of repeated reminders from Gaud, she poured sulphuric acid on his head on July 21 with an intention to end his life.

According to the police, Gaud was working as a security guard at Anna Apartments in Santacruz (W) and used to stay in the guard's quarters in the building premises. He knew Poliwal for a year, as she used to work as a house help in the same building, along with working in an imitation jewelry factory.

Around six months ago, Poliwal had taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from Gaud. In March, when Gaud asked her to make the payment, Poliwal claimed she did not have the money at the moment and would make the payment in installments. Months passed by, but Poliwal showed no signs of repaying the loan. Last week, Gaud asked her to repay the entire amount as he wanted to go to his hometown in Bihar.

"Poliwal asked for another extension, which Gaud refused. So on July 21, Poliwal visited Gaud's quarters, for a meeting to discuss the repayment schedule. When Gaud was preparing his dinner, Poliwal attacked him by pouring the acid on his head and fled from the spot later. After Gaud cried for help, the residents of Anna Apartments and another watchman rushed to his rescue. Gaud was taken to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where he is now out of danger.

Meanwhile, a case of attempt to murder was registered and a special team was formed to nab Poliwal. Within 24 hours, Poliwal was arrested from Juhu area, where she was hiding," said Shriram Koregaonkar, senior inspector of Santacruz police station.

After the arrest, Poliwal confessed of taking a bottle of sulphuric acid from the factory, where she worked and attacking Gaud in a fit of rage. Poliwal has been booked under section 307 and 326A of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder and voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid respectively. She was produced in a local magistrate court and was remanded in police custody," said a police inspector.