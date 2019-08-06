Mumbai: Witness in suicide case faints in police station

The 14-year-old informed police that her friend was unhappy with the marriage which her parents had fixed

A friend of the underage 14-year-old girl who committed suicide allegedly due to alleged coercion by her parents to marry was present to give her statement to the LT Marg police station. However, the shock of her friend dying was so overwhelming that she fainted in the police station due to which police couldn't admit the FIR against the parents.

On Sunday a 14-year-old teenager was found dead in a public toilet at Pydhonie area. However, police didn't find any suicide note in this case. The girl was missing from Friday and LT Marg police also filed a case of missing and kidnapping under section IPC 363 in this case. When they found her body they registered an accidental death report.

However, on Monday morning a girl claiming to be a friend of the deceased reached out to LT Marg police station.

The 14-year-old informed police that her friend was unhappy with the marriage which her parents had fixed. However, before recording the statement the girl fainted and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital. Senior Inspector Dipak Nikam of LT Marg police station said, "The girl is a sole witness in teenager death case. We recorded her statement verbally but not in writing. We are waiting for the written statement of this girl and will take necessary action. The girl's condition is out of danger and she is safe."

Under the Child marriage protection act law, if a person performs, conducts, directs or abets any child marriage, the person shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for 2 years or with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees or both.

"She was helpless and also told me that her parents are too strict and they will not change their decision. She also told me that she doesn't want to get married but her parents are forcing her for marriage and also told her to accept the marriage proposal", said the girl in her verbal statement as per cops.