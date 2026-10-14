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Mumbai weather update: No relief from heat and humidity, mercury may hit 37°C; AQI ‘poor’

Mumbai is likely to remain hot and humid on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures expected to stay high and the city's AQI moving into the ‘Poor’ category.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 02:44 PM IST

Mumbai weather update: No relief from heat and humidity, mercury may hit 37°C; AQI ‘poor’
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Mumbai is likely to see another day of hot and humid weather, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting similar conditions on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 37°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday morning was 30°C.

The IMD has forecast mostly clear skies during the day. However, high humidity is likely to make the heat feel stronger.

Santacruz recorded 38°C on Tuesday

The city recorded temperatures well above normal on Tuesday. The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38°C, which was 4.3°C higher than normal.

At Colaba, the maximum temperature reached 36.4°C, around 3.2°C above the seasonal average. The IMD has said that the hot and humid conditions are likely to continue for the next two days.

Early monsoon withdrawal linked to heat

Experts have linked the current weather conditions to the early withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. The monsoon withdrew from Mumbai on October 3 and from Maharashtra on October 8, both around five days earlier than usual.

The current weather has also been linked to wider climate conditions, including El Nino. Mumbai has also experienced a rainfall deficit.

Mumbai AQI reaches ‘Poor’ category

The heat is not the only concern for Mumbai residents. The city's air quality has also worsened. Mumbai recorded an overall AQI of 130 on Wednesday morning, putting it in the ‘Poor’ category, according to official data.

The reading marks a change from the ‘Good’ air quality recorded across the city in recent months.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's AQI scale, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ‘Good’. AQI levels from 51 to 100 are considered ‘Satisfactory’, while 101 to 200 fall under the ‘Poor’ category.

Readings between 201 and 300 are classified as ‘Very Poor’, while levels above 300 are considered ‘Severe’.

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