Mumbai weather update: IMD on Sunday issued a yellow alert, indicating moderate rainfall, for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A yellow alert, which indicates moderate rainfall, has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Tuesday and Wednesday. The alert was issued to the city and the neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. The city will experience relief from the intense heat as a result of the rainfall and thunderstorms. According to the IMD's weekly forecast, the temperature will drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius this week.

The city is expected to have light rain in the afternoon and evening today, according to the forecast. According to the forecast, the temperature will reach a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and strong gusts of 30 to 40 kmph are predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, there will be cloud cover, light rain, and drizzle.

“These pre-monsoon showers will occur due to wind disturbance at the low level, along with western disturbance. These factors will contribute to high moisture, cold air, and a wind confluence which will cause a thunderstorm,” said Shubhangi Bhute, Director of IMD Mumbai.