Mumbai weather update: Heatwave grips city, check dos and don'ts to avoid heatstroke

The temperature in Mumbai on Sunday touched 39.4 degrees Celsius, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a heat wave warning in Mumbai.

The IMD already issued a heatwave warning on March 10. The maximum temperature measured in a 24-hour period at the city's Santacruz observatory was 39.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees over average, and at the IMD Colaba observatory it was 35.8, four degrees above average.

The city's highest temperature last week was 39.3 degrees. The minimum temperatures measured by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories were 24.8 degrees and 24.1 degrees, respectively, which were two and three degrees above average. Nighttime temperatures in Bombay continued to be above average.

Here is what can be done to avoid falling ill due to heat.

1) Avoid heat exposure, keep cool.

2)Avoid dehydration, drink water even if not thirsty.

3) Wear lightweight, light coloured loose, cotton clothes.

4)Cover the head by cloth, hat or umbrella

5) Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani, lemon water or buttermilk.

List of don'ts

Avoid high-protein food and cooking during the peak summer hours.

One should avoid alcohol, coffee, tea and aerated beverages

Don't get out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicle.

Do not work out/exercise during hotter times of the day, rather, prefer cooler times.

List of dos