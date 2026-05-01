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Mumbai 'watermelon' deaths case: Victims' organs had turned green, doctors suspect poisoning

The deaths had sparked widespread fear and confusion, even lead to a drop in watermelon sales and prices. But reports say that some organs of the four victims -- including the brain, heart, and intestines -- had turned green, indicating possible poisoning.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 01, 2026, 10:21 PM IST

Mumbai 'watermelon' deaths case: Victims' organs had turned green, doctors suspect poisoning
The deaths were initially believed to be due to food poisoning.
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Forensic test reports have brought fresh revelations in the case of four family members in Mumbai who were thought to have died of food poisoning after consuming watermelon. The deaths had sparked widespread fear and confusion, even lead to a dip in watermelon sales and prices. But sources have told NDTV that some organs of the four victims -- including the brain, heart, and intestines -- had turned green, indicating possible poisoning. Doctors associated with the case have also reportedly suggested that the victims' symptoms and internal findings do not align with a routine case of food poisoning.

The incident took place last month in Mumbai as 45-year-old Abdullah Dokadia, his 35-year-old wife Nasreen, and their two daughters hosted dinner for some relatives and served mutton pulao. After the relatives left, the four family members ate watermelon at around 1 am. Within a few hours, they all developed severe symptoms -- including vomiting and diarrhea -- and died while receiving treatment.

According to the NDTV report, morphine -- a potent painkiller usually administered in controlled medical settings -- was detected in Abdullah Dokadia's body. Investigators are now examining whether there was any prior medical intervention or accidental exposure to the substance. The local food and drug authorities have stated that no direct link between the deaths and watermelon consumption has been established so far, with officials stressing that the final report is still awaited.

Police in Mumbai had registered a case of accidental death (AD) last week. Cops also recorded the statements of the relatives who consumed the pulao with the victims and were unharmed. Police are also determining if the family was facing any form of stress. Meanwhile, the state's food and drug authorities are probing whether the watermelon consumed by the family carried any external toxic substance or adulterant.

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