Mumbai water supply to be hit for 87 hours from December 22: Check affected areas, timings

Water pressure is likely to be low in various areas of Mumbai for 87 hours, from 10:00 AM on December 22 (Monday) to 1:00 AM on December 26, 2025. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that residents of G North, K East, and H East wards will be affected due to essential infrastructure work related to the Mumbai Metro Line 7A project.

Mumbai Water Supply Disruption: List of Affected Areas

G North Ward

Dharavi Loop Road

AK Nagar

Jasmine Mill Road

Matunga Kamgar Colony

Sant Rohidas Road

60 Feet Road

90 Feet Road

Sant Kakaiya Road

MP Nagar Dhorwada

Mahatma Gandhi Road

Water supply in these areas will be affected due to low pressure from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily from December 22 to December 25, impacting the regular supply from 4:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The evening supply will also be affected due to low pressure from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

K East Ward

Kabir Nagar

Bamanwada

Airport Area

Koldongri

Vijay Nagar

Residents will experience low pressure during the scheduled supply hours from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM and from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

H East Ward

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Prabhat Colony

Kalina

These areas will experience low water pressure from 10:00 PM to 11:40 PM. Water supply will also be affected from 3:30 AM to 9:00 AM from December 23 to December 25.

Advisory for Residents

The BMC urges residents to store sufficient water in advance and use water judiciously during this period. Additionally, the civic body advises boiling and filtering water as a precautionary measure. This planned disruption is part of broader efforts to enhance the city's infrastructure through the Metro Line 7A project, aimed at improving public transport connectivity in Mumbai. The BMC is committed to minimising the inconvenience caused to residents during these essential works.

