Mumbai water supply to be hit for 87 hours from December 22: Check affected areas, timings

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Anjum Saeed? Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded in Brazil after smoking incident

Mumbai water supply to be hit for 87 hours from November 22: Check affected areas, timings

Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s video message for Indians, Pakistanis to watch Ikkis: 'I'm a bit happily sad today...'

'Kisi ko bolo nazar utar de': Sunil Gavaskar's blunt advice to Shubman Gill after T20 World Cup setback

Delhi-NCR pollution crisis: AQI nears 400 mark as smog envelops capital; 100+ flights cancelled

After watching Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Kangana Ranaut says 'maza aagaya', has THIS message for filmmaker: 'Dear Aditya Dhar ji border pe...'

Shubman Gill snubbed from T20 World Cup 2026 squad without warning, Report reveals shocking details

Emraan Hashmi suffers MAJOR injury on Awarapan 2 sets, resumes shoot after...; here's what happened

Watch: Hardik Pandya enjoys late-night Ahmedabad drive with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after 5th T20I heroics

Good news for commuters: Travel time from Mumbai to Thane to cut to just 25 minutes; MMRDA is set to extend...; check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Anjum Saeed? Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded in Brazil after smoking incident

Who is Anjum Saeed? Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded

Mumbai water supply to be hit for 87 hours from November 22: Check affected areas, timings

Mumbai water supply to be hit for 87 hours from November 22: Check affected area

Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s video message for Indians, Pakistanis to watch Ikkis: 'I'm a bit happily sad today...'

Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s video message for Indians, Pakistanis to watch Ik

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film

HomeMumbai

MUMBAI

Mumbai water supply to be hit for 87 hours from December 22: Check affected areas, timings

The BMC urges residents to store sufficient water in advance and use water judiciously during this period.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 11:51 PM IST

Mumbai water supply to be hit for 87 hours from December 22: Check affected areas, timings
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Water pressure is likely to be low in various areas of Mumbai for 87 hours, from 10:00 AM on December 22 (Monday) to 1:00 AM on December 26, 2025. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that residents of G North, K East, and H East wards will be affected due to essential infrastructure work related to the Mumbai Metro Line 7A project.

Mumbai Water Supply Disruption: List of Affected Areas

G North Ward

  • Dharavi Loop Road
  • AK Nagar
  • Jasmine Mill Road
  • Matunga Kamgar Colony
  • Sant Rohidas Road
  • 60 Feet Road
  • 90 Feet Road
  • Sant Kakaiya Road
  • MP Nagar Dhorwada
  • Mahatma Gandhi Road

Water supply in these areas will be affected due to low pressure from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily from December 22 to December 25, impacting the regular supply from 4:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The evening supply will also be affected due to low pressure from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

K East Ward

  • Kabir Nagar
  • Bamanwada
  • Airport Area
  • Koldongri
  • Vijay Nagar

Residents will experience low pressure during the scheduled supply hours from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM and from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

H East Ward

  • Bandra-Kurla Complex
  • Prabhat Colony
  • Kalina

These areas will experience low water pressure from 10:00 PM to 11:40 PM. Water supply will also be affected from 3:30 AM to 9:00 AM from December 23 to December 25.

Advisory for Residents

The BMC urges residents to store sufficient water in advance and use water judiciously during this period. Additionally, the civic body advises boiling and filtering water as a precautionary measure. This planned disruption is part of broader efforts to enhance the city's infrastructure through the Metro Line 7A project, aimed at improving public transport connectivity in Mumbai. The BMC is committed to minimising the inconvenience caused to residents during these essential works.

Also read: Good news for commuters: Travel time from Mumbai to Thane to cut to just 25 minutes; MMRDA is set to extend...; check details here

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Anjum Saeed? Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded in Brazil after smoking incident
Who is Anjum Saeed? Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded
Mumbai water supply to be hit for 87 hours from December 22: Check affected areas, timings
Mumbai water supply to be hit for 87 hours from December 22: Check affected area
Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s video message for Indians, Pakistanis to watch Ikkis: 'I'm a bit happily sad today...'
Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s video message for Indians, Pakistanis to watch Ik
'Kisi ko bolo nazar utar de': Sunil Gavaskar's blunt advice to Shubman Gill after T20 World Cup setback
Sunil Gavaskar's blunt advice to Shubman Gill after T20 World Cup setback
Delhi-NCR pollution crisis: AQI nears 400 mark as smog envelops capital; 100+ flights cancelled
Delhi-NCR pollution crisis: AQI nears 400 mark; 100+ flights hit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement