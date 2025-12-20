Mumbai water supply to be hit for 87 hours from December 22: Check affected areas, timings

Who is Anjum Saeed? Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded in Brazil after smoking incident
MUMBAI
The BMC urges residents to store sufficient water in advance and use water judiciously during this period.
Water pressure is likely to be low in various areas of Mumbai for 87 hours, from 10:00 AM on December 22 (Monday) to 1:00 AM on December 26, 2025. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that residents of G North, K East, and H East wards will be affected due to essential infrastructure work related to the Mumbai Metro Line 7A project.
G North Ward
Water supply in these areas will be affected due to low pressure from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily from December 22 to December 25, impacting the regular supply from 4:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The evening supply will also be affected due to low pressure from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
K East Ward
Residents will experience low pressure during the scheduled supply hours from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM and from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
H East Ward
These areas will experience low water pressure from 10:00 PM to 11:40 PM. Water supply will also be affected from 3:30 AM to 9:00 AM from December 23 to December 25.
Advisory for Residents
The BMC urges residents to store sufficient water in advance and use water judiciously during this period. Additionally, the civic body advises boiling and filtering water as a precautionary measure. This planned disruption is part of broader efforts to enhance the city's infrastructure through the Metro Line 7A project, aimed at improving public transport connectivity in Mumbai. The BMC is committed to minimising the inconvenience caused to residents during these essential works.
