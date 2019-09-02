Mumbai: Wall collapse after cylinder blast in Malad kills one, injures four

Rat bites on gas pipe suspected to have led to the blaze at a chawl in MHB Colony in Malwani

One person died and four people were seriously injured after a cylinder blast took place in a chawl at MHB Colony in Malwani at Malad west on Sunday. Police suspect the blast occurred because of rat bitting the cylinder pipes at night, thereby leading to a leakage, which caused the room full of gas to catch fire in the morning immediately after the stove was ignited. The impact of the blast also caused a wall to collapse.

The incident claimed the life of Manju Anand (60) while Mamata Pawar (22) and Ashwini Jadhav (26) were left seriously injured and Shital Kate (44) and Shiddhesh Gote (19) received minor injuries. The incident took place at Anand's residence where she housed Pawar and Jadhav as paying guests. Malwani police registered an accidental death report and started an investigation.

According to police officials, at 9 am, Pawar decided to make tea and as soon as she lighted the gas stove, the huge blast took place. Pawar is maimed with 80% burns while Jadhav has 15%. Both were immediately admitted to the Shatabdi hospital, where Pawar's condition remains critical.

According to the fire brigade, Anand, who was trapped under the collapsed wall, was rescued and later sent to the Samanya Prashasan hospital by the locals where she was declared brought dead. The neighbours, Kate and Gote, were treated and discharged after reporting minor injuries.

Malwani police seized the gas cylinder and its pipe to examine and determine the exact cause of the blast. Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad of Malwani police station said, "The cylinder blast took place due to leakage in the gas. Rats may have bitten into the gas pipe or due to some other reason the gas was leaking, we are investigating this."

BROUGHT DEAD