Mumbai: Valuables worth Rs 60,000 stolen from temple

Silver water vessels worth Rs 60,000 were stolen from a Virar-based Derasar on Sunday. The 8 pieces of vessels are estimated to weigh around 1.2kg.

The missing vessels were noticed by the priest of the Shri 1008 Parshvanath Digamber Jain Derasar following a Rath Yatra on Sunday that was attended by thousands of devotees. A case on the same has been registered with Virar police station.

Making the case difficult for police is the absence of CCTV cameras which have been removed recently due to renovation works going on in the temple.

Derasar Trustee and complainant Nilesh Shah said, "We have a set of 13 small vessels and two big one to anoint the idol. Two big vessels of 300 gram each and six vessels of 100 grams have been stolen. Following Paryushana (annual holy event for Jains), we conducted Rath Yatra on Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm where thousands of people from the Jain community participated. After completing Rath Yatra when we reached Derasar to conduct the anointing ceremony, we found the vessels missing."

"During Rath Yatra, no one was present in the Derasar. The accused took advantage of this situation and stole the valuables," said Virar police.