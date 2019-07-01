Mumbai: Unskilled labour at construction sites to be a thing of the past

Now, developers cannot complain about unskilled labour. The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), has spent crores to train experts in each field of construction. They have even put up the names, numbers, email addresses, home addresses and pictures of the experts on their website, and have asked developers to take help of these experts to train their unskilled labours.

Confirming the move, secretary of MahaRERA Vasant Prabhu said, "We just don't want homes, we want quality homes to be delivered to home buyers. It is possible only when labour is skilled. Hence, MahaRERA has started an initiative to train these experts. Now, developers can seek the help of these trainers to guide and skill their unskilled labours."

One of the objectives of MahaRERA is to ensure quality work being carried out on construction projects. To ensure that, MahaRERA has trained experts who will help the workers upscale their skills and improve quality of the projects.

According to estimates, there are about 10 lakh to 12 lakh unskilled/semi-skilled workers working in projects registered with the MahaRERA. Such workers include masons, carpenters, bar benders, plumbers, electricians and painters among others. MahaRERA initiated a programme to train a pool of 500 Expert Trainers who would in turn, train the unskilled/semi-skilled workers in due course of time (preferably in 5 years) by obtaining funds from Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MBOCWWB).

MahaRERA has, through its own funding engaged three training partners — Rustomjee Academy of Global Career (RAGC), KUSHAL, Pune and SBSS, Nagpur. The first batch of expert trainers have already been trained by these institutes. These trainers have been examined by National Skill Development Corporation, New Delhi and have been certified as trainers. Now, MahaRERA expects the promoters of MahaRERA projects to make use of these expert trainers to train the workers working in their projects.

