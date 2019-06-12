Mumbai University gets 6.79 lakh forms for pre-admission enrolment in undergraduate courses

Students are making a beeline for the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) course and other self-financing courses such as the Bachelor of Accounts and Finance, and Bachelor of Management Studies under the Mumbai University (MU). During its online pre-admission enrolment, 2.26 lakh students have registered with the MU. The varsity has received 6.79 lakh applications for various undergraduate courses for the academic year 2019-20. The pre-admission enrolment is a must for anyone, who wishes to seek admission in courses offered by the MU.

An MU official said that students opting for BCom and self-financing courses look up to Mumbai as the country's commercial and financial capital. The government is, therefore, promoting the service industry.

The official further said, "As of Tuesday, of the 6.79 lakh applications, as many as 1.87 lakh applications are for B Com, 68,961 for Bachelor of Accounts and Finance, and 1,31,337 for Bachelor of Management Studies. The MU has received 52,693 applications for Bachelor of Science (Information Technology) and 47,159 forms for BSc.'' He also said that 46,630 students have applied for the BA course and 45,900 for Bachelor of Mass Media. The MU has extended its last day of registration up to June 15.

The varsity's former vice-chancellor Dr BL Mungekar said this practice clearly shows that the students are no more interested in being awarded with degrees, but are also concerned about employability. ''The rush for four to five self-financing courses implies that more of these courses need to be started in future so as to not exhaust the employability of the existing ones. However, none of the courses should compromise on quality,'' Dr Mungekar added.

In total, there are 796 affiliated colleges in Mumbai, in its suburbs, in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and in Sindhudurg districts. The intake capacity of the Commerce stream is 1,68,348 followed by 68,940 of Science, 60,028 of Arts, 30,879 of Technology, 10,740 of Law, and 520 of Fine Arts. The first merit list will be announced on June 17, second on June 20, and third and final list on June 24. The verification of documents and payment of fees will be done between June 25-27.