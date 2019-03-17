Mumbai: Two held by Navghar Police with 25kg drugs worth Rs 3 crore

The Navghar Police, on Saturday, arrested two people with the alleged possession of 25 kilogrammes of Ephedrine drugs worth Rs 3 crore.



The arrested duo has been identified as Kandivali residents Yogesh Shah (50) and Sahdev Jamadar (38).



According to assistant superintendent of police Atul Kulkarni, specific information was received by the police that two persons would be arriving near a hotel at the Navghar area of Bhayander.





"A trap was laid at the said place and two suspects were apprehended as soon as they arrived at the spot around 5 am on Saturday. We found two bags, containing 25 kilogrammes of Ephedrine worth Rs 3 crore from the possession of the duo," Kulkarni said.The accused persons have been booked under the sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act."We are now probing the source from where the duo had procured the said contraband item, who were supposed to receive the said consignment, and if more persons are involved in this drug syndicate," said a police officer.