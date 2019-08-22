Mumbai: Two cabbies rob manhole lids, arrested

Two taxi drivers, who were allegedly stealing the lids of manholes at several places in Andheri have been arrested by the Jogeshwari police.

The accused duo has been identified as Abdul Kalam Khan, a resident of Nalasopara and Neeraj Ratilal Singh (23), a resident of Sakinaka.

According to police, the duo has stolen a few manhole lids from Andheri, Jogeshwari, and Amboli and recovered all four lids from them post their arrest.

Deaths due to falling inside manholes is prominent in the city and becomes more evident due to the onset monsoon season.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sources claim that they have been working on resolving the issues related to manholes and are covering them with properly designed lids. However, people remove the lids and take it with them and the police are failing to take action against in such a scenario, sources added.

The Jogeshwari police had been keeping a close eye on such people and recently, the accused duo were spotted in a CCTV footage. After which the cops deployed some officers in the area and arrested them.

Khan and Singh have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation of the matter is underway, said the police.