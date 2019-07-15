Mumbai: Two bodies fished out of river and sea

In the first case, an evening walk followed by a quick swim turned fatal for a 23-year-old man, Babu Piramal Dravid, who had gone to Aksa Beach in Malad with a couple of friends

Two people drowned and their bodies were recovered from from separate water bodies on Sunday.

In the first case, an evening walk followed by a quick swim turned fatal for a 23-year-old man, Babu Piramal Dravid, who had gone to Aksa Beach in Malad with a couple of friends.

Dravid, a resident of Ram Nagar in Kandivali (East), drowned off the beach around 5.15 pm. He was pulled out 90 minutes later and rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead. The Malvani police has registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.

Dravid's two friends were rescued in time. Police said that as soon as Dravid was spotted struggling in the sea around 5.15pm, lifeguards at the beach began the rescue operation, taking help from the fire brigade department. His body was found some 300 metres away from the spot.

In a separate incident, a 43-year-old lost his life in Borivali on Sunday. Santosh Sadim was missing from his home at Dattapada Road since Saturday and his body was found in a river nearby.

The Kasturba Marg police have registered an ADR and are probing the case.

His family lodged a missing complaint. Around 2.30pm on Sunday, the police fished out the body at Daulat Nagar, the police said.