Mumbai traffic advisory: Traffic disruption on February 10 in this area, check routes to avoid | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The Mumbai traffic police will be affecting traffic on certain roads due to the expected large crowd of people attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned inauguration on Friday at Aljamea-Tus-Saifiyah, Marol Campus, in Andheri (East).

The restrictions will be in effect from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, but other routes have been designated to make traffic movements easier. On February 10, Prime Minister Modi is slated to open the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, a prestigious Arabic academy and academic centre for the Dawoodi Bohra community, in Marol.

Roads that will be affected

According to traffic police, traffic will be managed and constrained on all of Marol Church Road (and side roads of Marol Church Road), the Airport Road Metro Station junction, Andheri-Ghatkopar/Kurla Road, and Elevated Airport Road from Vileparle (East) in order to reduce congestion and prevent inconvenience for people generally.

Alternate routes to take

Andheri-Ghatkopar Kurla Road: When travelling through this road from Sakinaka Junction, commuters must continue straight via Sakivihar road through Milind Nagar, L.&T. Gate No. 8, and then make a left turn via J.V.L.R. to reach the Western Express Highway.

From Kadam Wadi, traffic from Bohra Colony to Andheri Kurla Road will be detoured via Marol Church and Marol Pipeline.

Drivers travelling from Bohra Colony to Marol Maroshi Road via Marol Church Road will turn left at Star Polti Farm, proceed straight through Marol Gaon Road under Marol Village, and then turn left near Savla General Store in the direction of Marol Maroshi Road.

Due to the public event organized at Aljamiya-Tas-Saifiya, traffic management has been modified as follows for the period from 4:30 PM to 06:30 PM on 10-02-2023.#Traffic_advice#MumbaiTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/u8bLj5HG2P — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 9, 2023

