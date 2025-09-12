Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Elphinstone Bridge shut from today, check diversions, best alternate routes

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kannada actor-director S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him, his wife and son

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, became most profitable Indian film of 2025, broke Saiyaara fever, had no stars, name is...

Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video

India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter to achieve THIS rare milestone

Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead

Kathmandu in Chaos: Nepal’s Youth Uprising and China’s Shadow

PM Modi set to visit Manipur tomorrow, first trip since 2023 ethnic violence in state: Know what's on agenda

PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Oman live on TV, online?

‘India doesn’t lack ideas, it lacks early believers’: Inside Funding Moguls’ mission to back founders before it’s too late

Nepal Protest: Former PM Prachanda calls it counter-revolution, urges to defend constitution

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?

Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace, Kuki-Meitei reconciliation?

Kannada actor-director S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him, his wife and son

S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against family

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, became most profitable Indian film of 2025, broke Saiyaara fever, had no stars, name is...

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, broke Saiyaara fever

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeMumbai

MUMBAI

Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Elphinstone Bridge shut from today, check diversions, best alternate routes

Elphinstone Bridge shut from today: To control traffic during the demolition, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued a notification on Thursday night outlining the diversions and restrictions.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 03:40 PM IST

Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Elphinstone Bridge shut from today, check diversions, best alternate routes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Elphinstone Bridge in Mumbai, a link between Parel and Prabhadevi on the east and west sides, is set to close from 11.59 pm on Friday (September 12). According to The Times of India, the closure is planned for the construction of the new Elphinstone flyover and the 4.5 km Worli–Sewri link, two important infrastructural projects that should facilitate traffic flow around the city.

Eknath Shinde, the deputy chief minister, has authorised in situ rehabilitation for the 83 households that would be displaced by the project, and after multiple delays, the old bridge's demolition is finally ready to start. To keep them close to their homes and places of employment, these tenants of two buildings, Laxmi Niwas and Haji Noorani Chawl, will be relocated to apartments in Mhada in the same neighborhood.

Diversions have been announced to control traffic during the closure. There will be a diversion across Tilak Bridge for vehicles traveling from Dadar East to Dadar West and Dadar Market. Between 7 am and 3 pm, drivers traveling from Parel East towards Prabhadevi and Lower Parel can utilise Curry Road Bridge. On the other hand, drivers traveling from Parel and Byculla East towards Worli, Coastal Road, and the Sea Link will use Chinchpokli Bridge.

To control traffic during the demolition, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued a notification on Thursday night outlining the diversions and restrictions.

Elphinstone Road bridge shut:

The bridge passes over two railway stations -Prabhadevi (Western Railway) and Parel (Central Railway). Every day, between 500,000 and 700,000 commuters use it.

The bridge sits between a number of workplaces and structures.

In addition to schools and residential neighborhoods, it is surrounded by institutions like Tata Memorial Hospital and KEM Hospital, which see tens of thousands of patients every day.

Routes motorists can take: 

Dadar East to Dadar West: Use the Tilak Bridge.
Parel East to Prabhadevi and Lower Parel: Use the Currey Road Bridge between 7 am and 3pm.
Parel and Byculla East to Prabhadevi, Worli, Coastal Road, and Sea Link: Use the Chinchpokli Bridge.
Dadar West to Dadar East: Use the Tilak Bridge.
Prabhadevi and Lower Parel to Parel, TATA Hospital, and KEM Hospital: Use the Curey Road Bridge between 3 pm and 11 pm.
Coastal Road, Sea Link, Prabhadevi, and Worli to Parel and Byculla East: Use the Chinchpokli Bridge.

One-way traffic schedule

One-way from Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk to Shingte Master Chowk from 7 am to 3 pm: 
One-way from Shingte Master Chowk to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk from 3 pm to 11 pm
Two-way traffic allowed from 11 pm to 7 am

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead
Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead
Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video
Shah Rukh Khan shares BTS video of Diljit Dosanjh, Aryan Khan from Tenu Ki Pata
'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father
'I'll walk nude at MCG if...': Former Australian batter makes bold bet
Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?
Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace, Kuki-Meitei reconciliation?
Apple iPhone Air: Thinnest iPhone ever, know price, features, key specifications, and everything you need to know
Apple iPhone Air: Thinnest iPhone ever, know price, features, key specifications
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE