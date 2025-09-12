Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Elphinstone Bridge shut from today, check diversions, best alternate routes

Elphinstone Bridge shut from today: To control traffic during the demolition, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued a notification on Thursday night outlining the diversions and restrictions.

The Elphinstone Bridge in Mumbai, a link between Parel and Prabhadevi on the east and west sides, is set to close from 11.59 pm on Friday (September 12). According to The Times of India, the closure is planned for the construction of the new Elphinstone flyover and the 4.5 km Worli–Sewri link, two important infrastructural projects that should facilitate traffic flow around the city.

Eknath Shinde, the deputy chief minister, has authorised in situ rehabilitation for the 83 households that would be displaced by the project, and after multiple delays, the old bridge's demolition is finally ready to start. To keep them close to their homes and places of employment, these tenants of two buildings, Laxmi Niwas and Haji Noorani Chawl, will be relocated to apartments in Mhada in the same neighborhood.

Diversions have been announced to control traffic during the closure. There will be a diversion across Tilak Bridge for vehicles traveling from Dadar East to Dadar West and Dadar Market. Between 7 am and 3 pm, drivers traveling from Parel East towards Prabhadevi and Lower Parel can utilise Curry Road Bridge. On the other hand, drivers traveling from Parel and Byculla East towards Worli, Coastal Road, and the Sea Link will use Chinchpokli Bridge.

To control traffic during the demolition, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued a notification on Thursday night outlining the diversions and restrictions.

Elphinstone Road bridge shut:

The bridge passes over two railway stations -Prabhadevi (Western Railway) and Parel (Central Railway). Every day, between 500,000 and 700,000 commuters use it.

The bridge sits between a number of workplaces and structures.

In addition to schools and residential neighborhoods, it is surrounded by institutions like Tata Memorial Hospital and KEM Hospital, which see tens of thousands of patients every day.

Routes motorists can take:

Dadar East to Dadar West: Use the Tilak Bridge.

Parel East to Prabhadevi and Lower Parel: Use the Currey Road Bridge between 7 am and 3pm.

Parel and Byculla East to Prabhadevi, Worli, Coastal Road, and Sea Link: Use the Chinchpokli Bridge.

Dadar West to Dadar East: Use the Tilak Bridge.

Prabhadevi and Lower Parel to Parel, TATA Hospital, and KEM Hospital: Use the Curey Road Bridge between 3 pm and 11 pm.

Coastal Road, Sea Link, Prabhadevi, and Worli to Parel and Byculla East: Use the Chinchpokli Bridge.

One-way traffic schedule

One-way from Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk to Shingte Master Chowk from 7 am to 3 pm:

One-way from Shingte Master Chowk to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk from 3 pm to 11 pm

Two-way traffic allowed from 11 pm to 7 am