MUMBAI

Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport in just 30 minutes with new metro line: Check stations, timeline, other details

The Maharashtra government has given its approval to build the metro line on a public-private partnership model, with the state and central governments each contributing 20 percent of the total cost. The remaining 60 percent cost will be brought in by the private party building the metro line.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 07:10 PM IST

Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport in just 30 minutes with new metro line: Check stations, timeline, other details
The metro project will cost an estimated Rs 18,000 crore.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday (January 27) announced a new metro line, which will connect the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports. The 35 kilometer-long line also received the state cabinet's approval the same day. According to the Maharashtra government, the metro line will have a total of 25 stations and intersections with three other metro routes. The project will cost an estimated Rs 18,000 crore.

Project to be built on PPP model

While announcing the project's clearance, Fadnavis said the metro line is expected to be built in a span of five years. "But I have insisted that it should be built in three and a half years," the CM said. The Maharashtra government has given its approval to build the metro line on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with the state and central governments each contributing 20 percent of the total cost. The remaining 60 percent cost will be brought in by the private party building the metro line.

Key stations on the route

Some stations that are planned along the new metro corridor (also known as Line 8) are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 2, Phoenix Mall, SG Barve Marg, Kurla, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Baiganwadi, Mankhurd, Vashi, Sanpada, Juinagar, LP Junction LP, Nerul 1, Nerul 2, Seawoods, Apollo Hospital, Sagar Sangam, Targhar, Navi Mumbai International Airport West, and Navi Mumbai International Airport Terminal 2. The project includes six underground and 14 elevated stations, with daily ridership projected to go above 10 lakh by 2031. The seamless travel between the two key airports will be particularly crucial for flyers, aviation crew members, cargo operators, and outstation travelers. Road travel between the CSMI airport and the newly-opened Navi Mumbai airport currently takes between 70 to 90 minutes, depending on traffic.

Other developments around the project

According to a report by The Indian Express, the project was earlier planned jointly by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO). But it will now be developed by CIDCO in collaboration with a private entity. As per the IE report, CIDCO had submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the state government in November last year after getting clearances from both the urban development and finance departments.

