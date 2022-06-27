Mumbai to have water shortage from TODAY, BMC announces 10% water cut

File photo

In view of inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes supplying water to Mumbai, the civic body on Friday announced a 10 per cent water cut starting from today (June 27).

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said besides the city and its suburbs, the 10 per cent cut will also be enforced in areas falling under neighbouring Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporations and some villages till water stock improves in the lakes.

Highlighting that the June rainfall has been about 70 per cent less than the average showers recorded during the month in the previous year, the BMC appealed to citizens to use water judiciously.

A senior civic official told PTI that due to insufficient rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes supplying water to the city, the existing stock in them has dropped below 10 per cent.

Seven lakes, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, provide 3,800 MLD (million litres per day) water to the financial capital. "Upper Vaitarna lake (in Nashik district) has zero useful water stock," the official said.

“Due to insufficient rainfall and insufficient water stock in the seven dams and lakes that supply water to Mumbai Metropolitan City, 10 per cent cut in water supply is being implemented in the BMC jurisdiction area from June, 27 2022,” the BMC said.