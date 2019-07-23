Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMumbai

Mumbai to get two new animal crematoriums

The BMC had promised to provide a separate crematorium two years back, and now with the help of Tata Trust they have started the work on a hospital for animals along with crematorium in Mahalaxmi.

Reported By:dna Correspondent| Edited By: dna Correspondent |Source: DNA |Updated: Jul 23, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

Mumbai to get two new animal crematoriums
crematoriums

The long-pending demand of an exclusive crematorium for animals will soon become a reality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finalised a contractor to construct the two new Pipe Natural Gas (PNG) crematoriums for animals in Malad and Deonar at the cost of Rs 17 crores.

There was a need for a separate crematorium as there are very few private known crematoriums for animals, especially pet. Pet owners also face a shortage of ambulances to carry their pets to hospitals or to a private crematorium.

The BMC had promised to provide a separate crematorium two years back, and now with the help of Tata Trust they have started the work on a hospital for animals along with crematorium in Mahalaxmi. This will be the third crematorium after Malad and Deonar. The trust will bear the cost of the crematorium.

The capacity of an incinerator at Malad will be 50 kg per hour, whereas the capacity of the Deonar will be 500 kg per hour. A 2,000 sq ft crematorium will be constructed in Malad and a 500 sqft one in Deonar.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Sanjay Dutt birthday: Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Agneepath, films in which the actor aced negative roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 467 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.