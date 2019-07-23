Mumbai to get two new animal crematoriums

crematoriums

The long-pending demand of an exclusive crematorium for animals will soon become a reality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finalised a contractor to construct the two new Pipe Natural Gas (PNG) crematoriums for animals in Malad and Deonar at the cost of Rs 17 crores.

There was a need for a separate crematorium as there are very few private known crematoriums for animals, especially pet. Pet owners also face a shortage of ambulances to carry their pets to hospitals or to a private crematorium.

The BMC had promised to provide a separate crematorium two years back, and now with the help of Tata Trust they have started the work on a hospital for animals along with crematorium in Mahalaxmi. This will be the third crematorium after Malad and Deonar. The trust will bear the cost of the crematorium.

The capacity of an incinerator at Malad will be 50 kg per hour, whereas the capacity of the Deonar will be 500 kg per hour. A 2,000 sq ft crematorium will be constructed in Malad and a 500 sqft one in Deonar.