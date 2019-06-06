Mumbai to get night safari at proposed Aarey zoo

If all goes as per plan Mumbai might boast of the first-of-its-kind night safari on the lines of Singapore zoo.

The night safari track would be built by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the 100 acre land at Aarey Milk Colony where it has proposed a zoo along with conservation breeding centre for threatened species. The BMC signed an MOU with the state's forest department on Wednesday in the presence of forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on the occasion of Environment Day.

As per officials, in a night Safari, visitors get an opportunity to view captive animals, which are active at night in their habitat in very low light that does not disturb animals.

Civic officials stated that as of now nothing has been finalised, but everyone including Sena chief and municipal commissioner are keen on having a night safari as well as a leopard safari. "We have to create something unique in this space and hence everyone feels that it should be on par with the some of the best international zoos," said an official.

Uddhav Thackeray said that initially there was resistance for having penguins at the Byculla zoo, but now penguins have become Mumbaikar.

"Tourists from India travelling to Singapore make it a point to visit night safari, the same facility will be available here in Mumbai," he said adding that even Mahalaxmi Racecourse should be opened for common public.

As per the MoU, Forest department will hand over about 100 acres of land to the zoo, which will be with BMC on lease for 99 years at Rs 1 annual lease rent. All the investments will be made by BMC and revenue sharing between the Forest department and BMC is yet to be decided.

The proposed zoo will be an extended part of Byculla zoo and expected to complete within 5 years with a cost of approximately Rs. 500 crore. A consultant will be appointed who will prepare a detailed project report.

