Mumbai to face water cut on January 30-31, check the list of affected areas

Due to maintenance and repair work, water would not be available in 12 out of Mumbai's 24 wards on Monday and Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

A large portion of Mumbai city will not have access to water for 24 hours, beginning on Monday morning. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's 12 wards may experience water supply interruptions in several locations, according to the local authorities, on January 30 and 31. 

A number of pipelines that connect to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, which provides water to the majority of Mumbai, will undergo repair work by the government.

According to BMC, all residents of Mumbai must use water wisely and reserve some for later use.

BMC stated, “the hydraulic engineer's department has proposed to make connectivity of new 4000 mm dia inlet trunk main live with 1910 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Bhandup Complex on 30, 31 January."

The city will be impacted from January 29 until February 4, it was further said.

Check the list of affected areas:

  • K-East - Vile Parle east, Andheri east, Jogeshwari east
  • K-West -Andheri west, Vile Parle west, Juhu),
  • P-South - Goregaon, Aarey Colony
  • P-North - Malad east and west
  • R-South Kandivli, Charkop, Poisar
  • R-Central - Borivli, Gorai, Magathane
  • R-North - Dahisar, Mandapeshwar
  • H-East - Bandra east, Khar east, Santacruz east
  • H-West - Bandra west, Khar west, Santa Cruz west
  • S- Vikhroli, Bhandup
  • N-Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar
  • L-Kurla, Chunabhatti

There will be a 25% water reduction in these areas:

  • Mahim West 
  • Dadar West
  • Prabhadevi
  • Matunga West in G North and G Southwards

On January 30, all water will stop flowing in the Dharavi neighbourhood, which receives water from 4 pm to 9 night.

