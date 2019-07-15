Mumbai: Three doctors of Nair Hospital attacked as patient dies

In yet another case of violence against doctors, three resident doctors of civic-run Nair Hospital here were assaulted by the relatives of a patient on Sunday. According to the doctors, they have lodged a First Incident Report (FIR) at Agripada police station.

The incident took place on Sunday evening after the patient, Rajkishor Dixit (49), who was critically ill, died during treatment, an official said. “As the resident doctors declared the patient dead, his relatives stormed into the ward number 23 where he was admitted, and started abusing and assaulting the doctors,” he said.