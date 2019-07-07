Mumbai: Three absconding thieves in police net after one year

The trio is a part of an inter-state house-breaking theft gang.

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested three absconding thieves wanted for over a year by six police stations for multiple house-breaking thefts in not just Mumbai but also southern parts of the country. The trio is a part of an inter-state house-breaking theft gang.

The accused trio identified as Ibrahim, Supiyan Mehmood Shaikh, and Imran Wasim alias Gulaval Khan were arrested early this week after the officers received a tip-off about their presence in the city. According to the cops, the trio is a part of an inter-state housebreaking theft gang. "The trio have many cases of thefts registered against them at Ghatkopar, Juhu, Sakinaka, Vakola, Nagpada, and Kurla police stations. The cops had a hard time to trace them.

This week, we received credible information from our source, that the accused men will execute another robbery inside a shop and they all were seeking shelter at Jogeshwari east. Before they would act on their plan, they fell into a trap laid by us and were arrested," said an officer from Unit 9 of the Mumbai Crime Branch that nabbed the trio.

An officer investigating this case told DNA that Shaikh, Wasim, and Khan used to sneak inside the shops during the wee hours, carry out the theft and later abscond from the city with the booty. The police claimed that they never left traces or evidence which made it difficult for them to catch. During questioning, the trio confessed to having committed burglary in Chennai and Trichur in Kerala apart from Mumbai.