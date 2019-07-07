Mumbai: Three absconding thieves in police net after one year

Headlines

Cricket World Cup 2023: Snacks to eat while binge-watching match

Gurmeet Choudhary wins internet as he gives CPR to man who collapsed on road, netizens call him 'real hero'

2023 Tata Harrier, Tata Safari unveiled: Bookings open at Rs 25,000, check variants and features

Viral video: Mother-daughter duo's epic dance to 'Jawani Jan-E-Man' impresses internet, watch

'Left Wing Extremism, Naxalism will be totally eliminated in next 2 years', says Union HM Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's richest comedian who has Rs 490 crore net worth, it’s not Kapil Sharma or Bharti Singh

Cricket World Cup 2023: Snacks to eat while binge-watching match

Gurmeet Choudhary wins internet as he gives CPR to man who collapsed on road, netizens call him 'real hero'

Most ODI runs for each team since 2019 World Cup

Top 10 richest cricket boards in the world

8 popular Bollywood movies that were called anti-Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Gurmeet Choudhary wins internet as he gives CPR to man who collapsed on road, netizens call him 'real hero'

Watch: Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals more than 5000 people gathered to be part of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Shaheen Bhatt never planned on talking about her mental health until this day...

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: Three absconding thieves in police net after one year

The trio is a part of an inter-state house-breaking theft gang.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested three absconding thieves wanted for over a year by six police stations for multiple house-breaking thefts in not just Mumbai but also southern parts of the country. The trio is a part of an inter-state house-breaking theft gang.

The accused trio identified as Ibrahim, Supiyan Mehmood Shaikh, and Imran Wasim alias Gulaval Khan were arrested early this week after the officers received a tip-off about their presence in the city. According to the cops, the trio is a part of an inter-state housebreaking theft gang. "The trio have many cases of thefts registered against them at Ghatkopar, Juhu, Sakinaka, Vakola, Nagpada, and Kurla police stations. The cops had a hard time to trace them.

This week, we received credible information from our source, that the accused men will execute another robbery inside a shop and they all were seeking shelter at Jogeshwari east. Before they would act on their plan, they fell into a trap laid by us and were arrested," said an officer from Unit 9 of the Mumbai Crime Branch that nabbed the trio.

An officer investigating this case told DNA that Shaikh, Wasim, and Khan used to sneak inside the shops during the wee hours, carry out the theft and later abscond from the city with the booty. The police claimed that they never left traces or evidence which made it difficult for them to catch. During questioning, the trio confessed to having committed burglary in Chennai and Trichur in Kerala apart from Mumbai.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ENG v NZ, World Cup 2023: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra slam centuries as New Zealand crush England in opener

Will deal with issue if…: Supreme Court on immunity of MPs, MLAs

Yamaha Aerox 155 gets new MotoGP Edition, priced at Rs 1.48 lakh

'I won the Nobel': Drew Weissman's emotional call to parents upon winning Nobel Prize melts hearts, watch

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED in connection with Mahadev betting scam: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE