Mumbai: Thief confesses to stealing idols, shown leniency

A Metropolitan Magistrate in Dadar court recently showed leniency while sentencing a thief after he admitted to stealing gold and silver idols and the silver crown of a deity from a temple in Lower Parel.

Metropolitan Magistrate SR Narwade noted ithat accused, Ramesh Paralkar voluntarily pleaded guilty to the offence. The judgment stated further that the accused has sought leniency and has submitted that he is poor.

Sentencing the 48-year-old Juhu resident to six months rigorous imprisonment, Magistrate Narwade said in his judgment, "Considering submissions of the accused, in my view, lenient view will have to be taken while imposing sentence." For the offence under Section 380 of the IPC punishment can extend up to seven years. The man would be serving only another two months in prison, as the four months since he was arrested in May, will be adjusted with the total sentence.

The theft had taken place in July last year in broad-daylight at Shri Laxmimata Temple, which is situated at Lower Parel.