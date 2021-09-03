Mumbai teenagers Tia Sharma, Yuvan Raghupathy's efforts to help flood-affected victims in Mahad is awe-inspiring

The world always needs kinder people and two teens from Maharashtra Tia Sharma and Yuvan Raghupathy's initiative to help rebuild the life of flood-affected victims of Mahad, a city in Raigad district situated in the North Konkan region of Maharashtra state, is surely inspiring.

For the unversed, Mahad, after experiencing the heaviest downpour recently, suffered a huge landslide in the Taliye Village region, Mahad Taluka. The devastation was such that the entire Mahad city was underwater, power sub-stations damaged, and there was no electricity. With the grave loss of property and villagers losing all their belongings, either swept away by floodwaters or buried under the landslide, Tia and Yuvan stepped up to help.

Under these dire circumstances, it is invigorating to see Tia and Yuvan, two teenagers from Mumbai initiate a relief program and distribute much-needed gas stoves and water filters to the villagers.

When asked about how they carried about the project, Tia said, "With many houses either swept away or flooded completely villagers had lost all their belongings. They have no access to basic necessities and are in immediate need of relief. They did not have access to clean drinking water and proper cooking stoves as all have been damaged. For me, Mahad is a special place because my late father traveled there often and was very fond of it. To see its people on the verge of breaking down reiterated my strong belief in using my privilege to voice those who don’t have it."

On the other hand, Yuvan said, "Amit Waghe, hailing from Mahad, is employed as a driver with my dad. During the recent floods, Amit shared the horror his family in Mahad suffered during the recent floods in the Konkan region. His entire native house was submerged in 12 feet deep water, and his family sheltered precariously on the roof through the night till help arrived in the morning. As the water level receded, they found that the entire belongings were destroyed, and the house was filled with mud and slush. Their field crops were also destroyed leaving them broke and shattered. The situation in nearby homes and villages was no different."

To help people of the Mahad region, Yuvan, of Singapore International School, and Tia, both grade 12 students staying in the same housing complex in Mumbai, started a crowdfunding campaign on Milaap.

They took every help they could get and collected around Rs 90,000 after which they physically delivered the goods among the flood victims. This gesture sure moved the villagers in Mahad to tears.

Tia and Yuvan also visited the Taliye region, enduring 6 hours of travel back and forth, which lost 87 of its people and homes to a landslide. There they met with Indian social activist, Medha Patkar who familiarised the students with the emotional and political atmosphere of the region after this calamity and supported them in their endeavour.

As for Tia, seems like philanthropy work is truly her calling. Tia, being a keen student of psychology, has completed various courses at Fortis Hospital. When we spoke to her, Tia revealed that she always wanted to use her talents for the right cause which is why she also volunteered to teach dance at the Women Graduates Union to help improve their mental health.

Apart from this, Tia, a student of Jamnabai Narsee International School, also teaches English to a student with a learning disability at the Gateway School Of Mumbai.