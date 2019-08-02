Mumbai: Teen gang-raped on birthday, no arrests yet

A 19-year-old girl registered the complaint against four unknown men who allegedly gang-raped her at her birthday party in Chunabhatti. Police said the girl condition is critical and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Aurangabad.

According to the Begumpura police officials, on July 7, the survivor arrived in Mumbai from Aurangabad as her four friends decided to throw her a birthday party. After the cake cutting, all four accused raped her. Meanwhile, she returned back to home at Aurangabad on the same day and didn’t inform to police or parents about the incident.

Police said the survivor has received multiple injuries and is not in a condition to give a statement. Doctors informed that her condition is unstable due to the delay of 13-15 days of her getting addmitted.

On July 24, she complained of pain in privates and was admitted to the city-based hospital at Aurangabad. The reports revealed that she was raped, post which they informed police.On July 30, she narrated the incident to her father, and the complaint was filed with Begumpura police.

However, case was transferred to Mumbai based Chunabhatti police as the incident occurred in Mumbai. Chunabhatti police registered the case and are further investigating the matter. No one has been arrested yet.

