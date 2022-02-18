Mumbai teen dies by suicide, police blame video game challenge

A 14-year-old teen from Mumbai allegedly committed suicide on February 13 after the student had been refused to complete a challenge on Garena Free Fire game by his family. The game is banned in India. The Bhoiwada police are investigating the case, ANI reported.

Police said the boy was addicted to the online game Garena Free Fire. "Preliminary probe has revealed that the boy was addicted to Free Fire online game, but what exactly triggered him to take the extreme step is still a mystery," police said in the report.

"The online game he was addicted to needed to be played in groups. So we are trying to find out who his friends were and who were his co-players in the game so as to ascertain if anything happened during the game that led him to take the drastic step," police added.

What is Garena Free Fire?

Also known as Free Fire is a Battle Royale game developed by 111dots Studio and published by Garena.

It is one of the most downloaded mobile games in the world. It has about a billion users worldwide.

It emerged as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for December 2021 with close to 24 million installs.

The 24 million installs of Garena Free Fire represented a 28.2% increase from December 2020.

Most installs of the app during this period were India at approximately 26% of its total downloads and Brazil at 12%.

Garena Free Fire is the ultimate survival shooter game available on mobile.

Each 10-minute game puts you on a remote island where you face off against 49 other players, in search of survival.

Players are free to choose their starting point and stay in the safe zone for as long as possible.

The game also states players can drive vehicles to explore the expansive map, hide in the wild, or become invisible.