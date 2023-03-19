Mumbai: Tech firm CEO killed after speeding car hits her during morning walk, 23-year-old driver held (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai news: A tech firm CEO was hit by a speeding car during her morning walk on Sunday. The 38-year-old woman died in the accident that took place at Worli sea-face promenade in south Mumbai, a police official said.

The woman has been identified as Rajlaxmi Raj Krishnan. She was hit from behind by a speeding car. The 23-year-old driver of the car also received minor injuries in the accident.

A case of rash driving was registered against the driver. The accident took place around 6.30 am. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

"The woman, identified as Rajlaxmi Raj Krishnan, was hit from behind by a speeding car when she was on a morning walk. Due to the impact, she was flung into the air before falling to the ground," the official of Worli police station said.

The driver has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rash and negligent driving, and causing death by negligence, the official said. The accused is being questioned. The woman was reportedly part of the jogger’s group from Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Delhi: Skull, dismembered female body parts found at RRTS construction site in Sarai Kale Khan