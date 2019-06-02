Mumbai Taxi union demands hike, wants minimum fare of Rs 30

The union has demanded to raise the minimum fare at Rs 30 which at present is Rs 22.

A taxi ride is likely to burn a hole in your pocket if the transport department agrees to the demand raised by the taxi union.



The union has demanded to raise the minimum fare at Rs 30 which at present is Rs 22.



On May 31, the Mumbai Taximen's Union submitted a letter to the Transport Department demanding hike. They have also threatened to agitate if their demand is not met.



Besides, they have also demanded a hike in the per kilometre charge.



The base fare charged for first 1.5 km and thereafter for every kilometre is charged at Rs 14.75.



Ideally, this amount is divided every 100 metres.



Even this amount is likely to go up to Rs 20 per kilometre.



"The last hike we demanded was in 2013. But then the matter went to court and finally, in June 2016 the fares of taxis went up by Rs 1. Since then it remained constant, but the cost of living, price of CNG and others have risen. So we are demanding minimum base fare to be Rs 30 and Rs 20 as per kilometre fare," said AL Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen's Union.



The union claims that since June 2015, the CNG prices have gone up five times which is Rs 9.26 in actual numbers.



The letter also states that the consumer price index and third party insurance too has increased in the last four years.



Moreover, the Maharashtra government is sitting on the BC Khatua Committee report, which mainly talks about the formula to calculate fares for taxis and auto rickshaws, since December 2017.



"The taxi operators are incurring losses of Rs 1 per kilometre on CNG alone," added Quadros.



The union claims that they will be forced to protest if their issues are not resolved within 15 days.



The city has previously witnessed agitations by BEST Workers and the drivers of Uber and Ola, causing inconvenience to the commuters.



On the other hand, with the entry of Uber and Ola, the demand for taxis has dropped considerably.



The actual number of kaali-peeli cabs too is less than 29,000 now.



With the further hike in fares, the chances of people taking them will further deplete.

Meter Down

The union claims that since June 2015, the CNG prices have gone up five times which is Rs 9.26 in actual numbers. The letter also states that the consumer price index and third party insurance too has increased in the last four years