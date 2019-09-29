Mumbai: Talks on private-run train plan start

The proposal of private contractors running the suburban rail system is taking baby steps with its first meeting being held on Friday. In all likelihood trains run by private operators could make its first run on Thane-Vashi-Panvel Trans-Harbour line; starting with running of air conditioned trains. However all this shall depend only after detailed study is done. DNA had reported about the same, few days ago.

Senior railway officials who attended this meeting said that, a thorough survey will be done on this section. These shall include pattern of passengers using this section, growth of areas falling along the railway stations on this route, use of local trains since its first EMU services began from 2004 and its future prospects.

"This meeting gave some clarity on what is expected. First of all we will appoint a consultant who will conduct a survey to gauge potential if private players enter the fray to run trains. As of now, Trans-Harbour route seems to be a probable choice as there are lesser train services on this route. Also we will understand the demand pattern if AC locals are operated here," said a senior railway official.

The Trans-Harbour section connects the mainline and harbour line through a new belt of residential and commercial areas of Airoli, Rabale, Ghansoli, Kopar Khairane and Turbhe. The railway officials also feel that if in case train operations run by private players suffer on Trans-Harbour, it would not affect the main and harbour lines. There are plans of operating AC local trains on Central Railway, first of which is expected to run on harbour or Trans-Harbour lines.

The authorities claim that one of the way of looking at it is that if a private operator is ready to bear cost of running local train and pay off the railways, then there is a possibility that private operator can run trains. Deciding fares for running these trains will have to be fixed after meetings with private operators who are expected to come forward in days to come.

On September 23, the Railway ministry for the first time showcased their intentions of privatisation of suburban rail system in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad. These would not just be about outsourcing train running but understanding possibility of what all aspects of suburban system can be opened up for private operators. In the long run soft privatisation, namely those services dealing with passengers like catering, maintenance etc will also be opened up for private operators.