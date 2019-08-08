Mumbai: Special FYJC list for those left out in final one

The third and final general list of admission for the first-year junior colleges (FYJC) ended on Wednesday after many delays due to heavy rainfall in the city. Even when close to 50,000 students were being allocated in this round, 22,778 students are still awaiting a seat in colleges.

Meanwhile, according to sources, close to 14,000 students are still seat-less in any of the colleges. “These students were allocated seats through the first two rounds, but they didn't confirm their seat,” said a source close to the IT section of the department.

For such students, the state education department has asked not to worry. “Every college must have a certain number of seats in their minority quota which will be surrendered to the general quota. This way, the remaining batch of students, can apply in the coming special round,” said an official at the state education department.

Like every year, after the three general rounds, the following round will be a special round. This will be the final round which will be on the basis of merit. Following this round, every other round for the remaining for the students will be on the basis of first-come, first-serve basis (FCFS).

The initial date for the special round is August 9 at 6 pm. However, due to delay in the third round because of rains, the dates will be adjusted by the department.

Students are supposed to keep an eye on the official website for the new dates of the round. Once the dates are out, students are supposed to update their admission forms online through the system. Students are strictly asked to apply in the colleges with vacant seats on the date of the round, which will be mentioned in the official websites of colleges.